Swiss National Bank Buys 63,800 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

LSXMA opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.