Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Cameco by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 191,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 141,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 702,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NYSE CCJ opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

