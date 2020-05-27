Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $17,177,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ciena by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 301,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ciena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $94,030,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

