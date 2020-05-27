Swiss National Bank Has $11.30 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Generac worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

GNRC stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

