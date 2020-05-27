Swiss National Bank Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,202,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,338,000 after acquiring an additional 554,763 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 298,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NYSE:HOG opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

