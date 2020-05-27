Swiss National Bank Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Aecom worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth about $5,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Aecom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

In related news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aecom has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.