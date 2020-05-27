Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Imperial Oil worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $3,565,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 114,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 982,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 242,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

