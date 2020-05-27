Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 73,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

