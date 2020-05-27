Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of HubSpot worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HubSpot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $74,246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock worth $1,788,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

