Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Canopy Growth worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 10,585.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE:CGC opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.