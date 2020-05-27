Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $144.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.