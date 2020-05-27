Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Etsy worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,333 shares of company stock worth $21,336,028 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

