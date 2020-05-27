Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.