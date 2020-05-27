Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.