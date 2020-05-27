SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares valued at $533,688. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

