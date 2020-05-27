Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Joseph W. Logan Sells 32,400 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $172.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

