Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $302.68 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $302,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

