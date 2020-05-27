TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $10.25 at UBS Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $9.50 to $10.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a hold rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,929 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.