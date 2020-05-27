Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.60) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of Tele Columbus stock opened at €2.80 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.68. Tele Columbus has a one year low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a one year high of €3.69 ($4.29).

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

