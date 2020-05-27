Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Schack Wesley W. Von Sells 1,000 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total value of $349,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $338.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $156,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $109,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after buying an additional 124,535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

