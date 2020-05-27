Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEF. Cheuvreux raised shares of Telefonica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Telefonica alerts:

TEF opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.80. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth about $4,142,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.