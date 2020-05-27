TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 958,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of TELUS worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146,869 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,386,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,408 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,162,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,801 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

TU stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.09%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.