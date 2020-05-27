Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.