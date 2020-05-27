Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

