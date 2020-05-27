TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFFP. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,342.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 32,333 shares of company stock worth $156,326 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

