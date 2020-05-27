Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of THO opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

