Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge cut Tilray from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.39.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tilray by 69.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

