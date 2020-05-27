Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,803 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,820 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Transocean worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 72.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 149.8% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

