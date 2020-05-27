TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, 2,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

