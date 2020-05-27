Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.91 and a quick ratio of 34.91.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $35,435.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,326,048. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

