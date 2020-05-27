Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Insider Jill Hazelbaker Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,218 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

