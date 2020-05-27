UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.76 and last traded at $105.76, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

