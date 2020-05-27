UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 0.4%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.51 and last traded at $128.90, approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 150,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,663 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

