UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 199,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

