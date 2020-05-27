UBS Group AG Sells 52,400 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

