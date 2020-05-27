Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

