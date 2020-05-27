United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

NYSE UNFI opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $955.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

