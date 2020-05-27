UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 9,172 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

