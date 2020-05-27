Vapotherm’s (VAPO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

VAPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $556.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $12,198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vapotherm by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114,184 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $8,460,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vapotherm by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.