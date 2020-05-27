Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,113 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vector Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,310,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 956,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 353,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. Vector Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,013,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

