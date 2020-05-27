ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of ViaSat worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ViaSat by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after buying an additional 152,094 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ViaSat by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,796,000 after buying an additional 179,588 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViaSat by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSAT opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Barclays upgraded ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

