Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,072 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,980.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $689,838 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.80 million, a PE ratio of -61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

