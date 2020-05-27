Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $815,000 Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447,561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point lowered their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

