Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 356.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KLDO stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.14.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

