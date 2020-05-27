VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Trading Up 1.3%

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 163 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLPNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

