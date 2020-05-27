Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Wabash National worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 277,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 456,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John G. Boss bought 5,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at $202,333.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Boss purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,345. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,200. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

WNC opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

