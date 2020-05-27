Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Trading Down 0.7%

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.30, approximately 31,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 74,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

