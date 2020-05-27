Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

WRI opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

