Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $859.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

