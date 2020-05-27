WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $60.02, 7,012 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get WEST JAPAN RWY/S alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.